Two from Camden charged as police probe organised crime gang

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:01 PM May 6, 2022
Camden people charged in connection with Cricklewood robbery

Four people - including two from Camden and one from West Kilburn - have been charged as part of a police probe into organised crime - Credit: Met Police

Two men from Camden have been charged as police investigate an organised crime gang accused of committing robbery in Cricklewood.

Christopher Gibbs, 39, of Delancey Street, and Bradley Molyneux, 44, of North Gower Street, were two of four arrested yesterday morning (May 5).

Gibbs was charged later that day with conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, conspiracy to acquire/use/ possess criminal property and possession of Class B drugs.

Molyneux has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Two others arrested yesterday have also since been charged: 27-year-old Daisy Smith, of Bravington Road in West Kilburn, stands accused of conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property and possession of Class B drugs.

Pedro Joseph, 33, of Westbourne Park Road in Notting Hill, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The quartet have been charged in connection with their alleged involvement in two high level offences; one a burglary at a clothing store in Regent Street, the other a robbery involving a cash-carrying security vehicle at Cricklewood Broadway.

All four were remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (May 6).

The arrests and charges were brought as part of Operation Fujita.

