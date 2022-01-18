Sevendefendants accused of bribery appeared at Southwark Crown Court by video-link - Credit: PA

A former Metropolitan Police officer faces trial next year over an alleged bribery plot, a court has heard.

Ex-sergeant Frank Partridge, 48, faces four charges of conspiracy to commit bribery between February 1 2013 and June 25 2015.

Seven co-defendants - including people from Camden and Islington - are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, while Partridge, of Wing in Buckinghamshire, is on the four-count indictment.

Co-defendants include Hassan Serdoud, 54, and Anna Ginandes, 44 - both of Fellows Road in Swiss Cottage - alongside 54-year-old Eamonn Mulholland of Florence Street near Essex Road.

Others charged include Ryan Bishti, 41, of Exhibition Road in South Kensington, Pamela Bishti, 66, of Outram Road in Croydon, Terry Neil, 55, of Kimbers Drive in Slough and Soraya Henderson, 55, of Glenmore Close in High Wycombe.

All defendants, apart from an excused Henderson, appeared by video-link at Southwark Crown Court today (Tuesday, January 18).

None have entered pleas.

Judge Deborah Taylor set a trial date of April 17 2023 for the case which is expected to last eight weeks.

All defendants were granted unconditional bail ahead of their next appearance at the same court on April 25 this year.