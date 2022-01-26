A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing in Sainsbury's carpark in Williamson Road, Haringey - Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the Harringay Sainsbury's carpark.

A boy, 14, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted robbery following the incident near Finsbury Park.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 4.32pm on Monday (January 24) to reports of a "disturbance involving a group of people" in the supermarket carpark on Williamson Road.

The teenager was found with serious injuries "consistent with stab wounds", police said.

He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Met confirmed a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted robbery and he remains in custody.

Det Insp Paul Ridley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a violent attack in the middle of a busy supermarket carpark.

"The young victim is extremely lucky to be alive."

Police warn there will be an enhanced police presence today (January 26) around Finsbury Park and in the coming days in light of the situation.

Enquiries into the stabbing continue and crime scenes remain in place.

"I know that the area was bustling with people at the time and I need these people to come forward to my investigation team," Det Insp Ridley added.

“If you witnessed the disturbance or are in possession of any dashcam footage which may have captured the events I really need to hear from you as a priority."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4792/24Jan.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.