Armed police search Tube at Finchley Road and find 'imitation' gun

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:08 PM April 21, 2021   
Finchley Road Tube station

Finchley Road Tube station - Credit: Google

Armed police were called to Finchley Road Station on Tuesday after reports of a firearm on a train - but after searching the train in question "an imitation firearm" was found in a teenager's rucksack.

British Transport Police armed response officers searched the train in question after reports that a man with a gun had got on the Tube at Wembley Park shortly before 4pm. 

A BTP spokesperson said: "British Transport Police received a report of a male in possession of a firearm at Wembley Park Underground station at 3.55pm yesterday (20 April).

"A train was stopped at Finchley Road Underground station and armed officers quickly attended and carried out a search of the service. 

"An imitation firearm was located in a rucksack and five people aged 17 to 18 were taken to police custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."


