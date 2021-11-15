Live

A man reported to police after wearing T-shirts supporting proscribed terrorist groups while in Golders Green has admitted offences under the Terrorism Act.

Feras Al Jayoosi, 34, of Swindon, was observed on June 8 and June 9 wearing two T-shirts in Golders Green - one bearing the logo of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, and the other with the Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades logo.

Both are proscribed terrorist organisations.

Commander Richard Smith said: “Al Jayoosi’s actions caused a great deal of concern within local communities, and an investigation was quickly launched as a result of a call to police."

Officers from the Met’s counter terrorism Command (SO15) launched an investigation, Scotland Yard said.

Al Jayoosi was quickly identified as the person wearing the T-shirts, and was arrested at his home address on June 11.

Police discovered he had worn the Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades T-shirt in Swindon on May 30.

He was charged on October 27.

Al Jayoosi admitted to four charges of wearing an article, namely a T-shirt, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he was a supporter of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 13(1) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 12.

Following the pleas, he was conditionally bailed, and will be sentenced at the same court on December 17

Commander Smith added: “This case further underlines how important information from communities is to our work, and how seriously we take reports of this nature.

“I would urge anyone with concerns or suspicions about crime in their neighbourhood to call police – we will listen, and we will act.”