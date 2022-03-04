North London man due in court charged with encouraging terrorism
Published: 1:33 PM March 4, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man is due to appear in court charged with encouraging terrorism.
Eymad Dhine Hammouti, 21, of north London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today - March 4 - charged with an offence under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Hammouti was arrested by counter terrorism officers in east London last Friday - February 25 - as part of an investigation being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.
Detectives were granted a warrant of further detention at Westminster Magistrates' Court on On Saturday - February 26 - allowing them to keep him in custody until today.
He was subsequently charged yesterday - March 3.