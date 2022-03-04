The man has been charged as part of an investigation being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command - Credit: Archant

A man is due to appear in court charged with encouraging terrorism.

Eymad Dhine Hammouti, 21, of north London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today - March 4 - charged with an offence under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Hammouti was arrested by counter terrorism officers in east London last Friday - February 25 - as part of an investigation being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Detectives were granted a warrant of further detention at Westminster Magistrates' Court on On Saturday - February 26 - allowing them to keep him in custody until today.

He was subsequently charged yesterday - March 3.