North London man due in court charged with encouraging terrorism

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:33 PM March 4, 2022
A man is due to appear in court charged with encouraging terrorism.

Eymad Dhine Hammouti, 21, of north London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today - March 4 - charged with an offence under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Hammouti was arrested by counter terrorism officers in east London last Friday - February 25 - as part of an investigation being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Detectives were granted a warrant of further detention at Westminster Magistrates' Court on On Saturday - February 26 - allowing them to keep him in custody until today. 

He was subsequently charged yesterday - March 3.

