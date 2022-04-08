A misconduct hearing for former PC David Niven was held yesterday (Thursday, April 7) - Credit: PA

A former Met police officer failed to stop at the scene of a crash which injured a pedestrian.

A misconduct hearing on Thursday (April 7) decided David Niven - previously based on the North West command unit covering Barnet, Brent and Harrow - would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving.

Niven pleaded guilty at Willesden Magistrates' Court on October 21 last year to failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving a vehicle without consideration to other users.

On February 25 last year, the former PC was driving along High Road, Finchley shortly before 10pm when his car hit a pedestrian who was crossing the carriageway.

Niven, who was off duty at the time, didn't stop at the scene.

A man was taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Scotland Yard says Niven attended a police station and was arrested on February 26, before resigning from the Met a month later on March 28 2021.

He was fined £445 and received eight penalty points on his driving licence.

The misconduct hearing on found that Niven’s actions amounted to gross misconduct.