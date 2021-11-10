Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Former Met sergeant among eight charged in bribery investigation

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:12 PM November 10, 2021
Ahmed Aweys, 32, of Redbridge will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court this morning. Photo: PA/R

The eight people charged are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 21. - Credit: PA WIRE

Eight people, including a former Met sergeant, have been charged following an investigation into alleged inappropriate relationships between police officers and people running businesses.

Hassan Serdoud, 54, and Anna Ginandes, 44, both of Fellows Road in Belsize Park and Eamonn Mulholland, 54, of Florence Street, Islington are among those accused of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Mr Serdoud was also charged with bribery.

The Met said the arrests follow a long-running investigation into allegations of corruption by police licensing officers in Westminster and inappropriate relationships between police officers and people running local businesses.

A file was first passed to the Crown Prosecution Service in December 2017.

You may also want to watch:

Five other people were also charged with conspiracy to commit bribery today (Wednesday, November 10).

They are former police sergeant Frank Partridge, 48, of Wing, Buckinghamshire; Ryan Bishti, 41, of Exhibition Road, South Kensington; Pamela Bishti, 66, of Outram Road, Croydon; Terry Neil, 55, of Kimbers Drive, Slough; and Soraya Henderson, 55, of Glenmore Close, Flackwell Heath.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social
  2. 2 Residents win campaign to remove no right turn at top of Swain's Lane
  3. 3 Camden's trans crossing causes stir over impact on disabled community
  1. 4 'Architectural injustice': Residents condemn plans to alter 1930s Art Deco block
  2. 5 Back to the future: Vintage London bus rides in Muswell Hill
  3. 6 20 of the best places for fish and chips in north London
  4. 7 Man stabbed twice in a month - allegedly by 'same suspect'
  5. 8 'Uncharted territory': Richard in 18th day of hunger strike for Nazanin
  6. 9 Keir Starmer visits Richard Ratcliffe on 17th day of hunger strike
  7. 10 New community centre lined up for Kentish Town

All eight are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 21.

London Live
Camden News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
canons

London Fire Brigade

Crouch End fire damages fish shop

Sally Patterson and Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon
cash machine

Alexandra Palace | Updated

Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Bilan was found guilty following a trial

Kentish Town man convicted of attempted rape of housemate

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon