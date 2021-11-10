Former Met sergeant among eight charged in bribery investigation

The eight people charged are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 21. - Credit: PA WIRE

Eight people, including a former Met sergeant, have been charged following an investigation into alleged inappropriate relationships between police officers and people running businesses.

Hassan Serdoud, 54, and Anna Ginandes, 44, both of Fellows Road in Belsize Park and Eamonn Mulholland, 54, of Florence Street, Islington are among those accused of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Mr Serdoud was also charged with bribery.

The Met said the arrests follow a long-running investigation into allegations of corruption by police licensing officers in Westminster and inappropriate relationships between police officers and people running local businesses.

A file was first passed to the Crown Prosecution Service in December 2017.

Five other people were also charged with conspiracy to commit bribery today (Wednesday, November 10).

They are former police sergeant Frank Partridge, 48, of Wing, Buckinghamshire; Ryan Bishti, 41, of Exhibition Road, South Kensington; Pamela Bishti, 66, of Outram Road, Croydon; Terry Neil, 55, of Kimbers Drive, Slough; and Soraya Henderson, 55, of Glenmore Close, Flackwell Heath.

All eight are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 21.