Drug runner caught at Euston with heroin in underwear jailed for four years

A drug runner caught with a ball of heroin in his underwear at Euston station has been jailed for four years.

Gary Morrison, 24, of Brixton Hill, was stopped by officers from British Transport Police’s County Lines Taskforce on March 22, 2021.

He was spotted by officers just after midday, wandering around the station looking confused before dashing to a platform to board a train, the British Transport Police said.

This behaviour resulted in his being stopped and searched by officers under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Morrison pulled a small amount of cannabis from his underwear and a short while later pulled a golf ball sized wrap from the same location.

Later analysis of the 22-gram ball of drugs found in Morrison’s underwear confirmed it to be heroin, with an estimated street value of £3,000.

Officers also found £390 in cash on his person.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being in possession of Class B drugs and taken to police custody.

As he was escorted to custody, he remarked: “I was carrying it for someone else”.

Morrison appeared at Inner London Crown Court on December 21, 2021, pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply drugs of Class A status.

On Friday, January 7, 2022, he was sentenced by a judge to four years imprisonment and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.

Det Insp Graham Moss said: “Morrison’s shifty behaviour came to the attention of our eagle-eyed officers in plain clothes who followed their instincts and stopped him before he embarked on his journey.

“Their work has resulted in harmful Class A drugs out of circulation and a drug runner behind bars rethinking his criminal activity.

“Our County Lines Taskforce is devoted to making the railway a hostile environment for criminals to move drugs. We’re continually developing our intelligence picture to tackle this crime type, deploying across the network at a moment’s notice to pursue offenders.”