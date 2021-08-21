Double murder: Police seek man after fatal stabbings

Published: 9:21 AM August 21, 2021

Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of two people were found at separate addresses near St John's Wood.

Detectives are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Lee Peacock, 49, urging anyone who knows his whereabouts to call 999, and not to approach him.

At just after 9.30pm on Thursday (August 19), officers found the body of a 45-year-old woman with a knife wound at an address on Ashbridge Street, Lisson Grove, after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of the occupants.

The body of a 59-year-old man was found at a property in nearby Jerome Crescent was found shortly after at 2.15am on Friday.

The victims' next of kin have been notified, but they have not yet been formally identified.

There have been no arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We can only begin to imagine what they are going through.

“At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but at this stage we are treating these crimes as linked.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around Ashbridge Street, or Jerome Crescent overnight. No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, please do get in touch.”

Police commander for Westminster Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards said: “We know that local residents will be shocked and troubled by this news.

“Crime scenes are in place in Ashbridge Street and Jerome Crescent and additional police resources and patrols have been deployed throughout the area to provide local reassurance.

“Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to approach patrol officers. To pass on information please call 101.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious should call 101, giving the reference 7227/19AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.