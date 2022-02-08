Dog owners are rushing their beloved pets to the vets after possible cannabis poisonings at a north London park.

A number of dogs became severely ill and even collapsed after visiting Highgate Wood.

Jo Rudolphy said she had to take her dog to the vet after he “behaved as if he was stoned”.

She said: “My dog couldn’t walk – his legs collapsing under him. He’d try to walk then his body would fall to one side. The vet thought he had ingested marijuana – basically, the dog behaved as if he was stoned.”

Ms Rudolphy added: “I contacted my dog walker and her dog had been affected too. Very odd, if it is indeed marijuana there just have been a lot of it to affect so many dogs.”

Another local said: “They suspect the poisoning was caused by my dog eating cannabis but the vet can’t confirm that for sure. If they are correct, this is probably more of an accidental poisoning than something more malicious.”

The incidents have been reported to the City of London, which looks after the park.

The City of London Corporation has been contacted for comment.