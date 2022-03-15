Pomeroy's Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey - Credit: PA

A man from Muswell Hill has admitted being a member of the banned far-right group National Action.

David Musins, of Creighton Avenue, pleaded guilty to belonging to a proscribed organisation during a hearing at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney yesterday - Monday, March 14.

The 35-year-old was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on November 10 last year and released on bail.

He was charged with the offence on February 4.

The charge related to his alleged membership of the banned extreme right-wing group between December 2016 and August 2017.

The neo-Nazi terrorist organisation was founded in 2013.

It has been a proscribed organisation in the United Kingdom under the Terrorism Act 2000 since December 16, 2016 - the first far-right group to be proscribed since the Second World War.

The senior judge adjourned sentencing and granted the defendant continued conditional bail.

A sentencing date is expected to be set on April 1.