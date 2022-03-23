Ex-manager of Paddington Sports Club avoids jail

The ex-manager of a sports club in Maida Vale, has avoided jail after defrauding the centre out of more than £50,000.

Daniel Enaholo, 46, of Hopefield Avenue, Queen's Park, was sentenced to two years jail charged with defrauding Paddington Sports Club (PSC), which was suspended for two years at Southwark Crown Court on February 14.

He was ordered to pay £52,000 in compensation to the club in Castellain Road.

He must pay £500 per month in relation to the sum.

Ehaholo was accused of committing the offence for more than four years, from June 2015 to December 2019, and was said to have made a net gain for himself of more than £130,000.

The financial loss to the club was less however as some of that money was used to pay suppliers.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 17.

Henry Stevens, PSC chairman said: “The club is very pleased to have the whole matter behind us. It's been a long time. We're focused on moving forward and making sure we've got controls and processes in place so that something like that can never happen again.”