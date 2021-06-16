Man in hospital after stabbing in Crouch End

Published: 8:05 AM June 16, 2021

The London Air Ambulance over Crouch End and Hornsey in the aftermath of a stabbing on Tuesday June 15 - Credit: supplied

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital on Tuesday night following a stabbing in Crouch End.

The Met Police said they received reports at around 7.45pm of an individual being stabbed in Tottenham Lane.

A Police spokesperson said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 20s, suffering a stab injury. He has been taken to hospital for treatment."

The incident is thought to have happened near to the Yellow Food and Wine shop opposite Holy Innocents Church.

The Met said there had been no arrests as yet, and that enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC and using the reference number CAD7328/15June.

Witnesses can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.