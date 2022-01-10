Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
'Drugs and weapons' found in Crouch End raid 

Ben Lynch

Published: 5:30 PM January 10, 2022
Updated: 5:34 PM January 10, 2022
Beresford Road Haringey drugs raid

Police executed the warrant following complaints from residents about a Drug ASB - Credit: MPS Haringey

Police say they seized a collection of drugs, cash and weapons and charged a man after executing a drugs warrant on a premises in Haringey. 

MPS Haringey tweeted about the raid at 8.10am on January 10, featuring images including a blade and multiple bags of drugs. 

The raid was at an address on Beresford Road in Crouch End. The warrant was executed by Project Taipan following complaints from residents. 

In its tweet, MPS Haringey said: “Project Taipan executed a drugs warrant at an address on Beresford Rd N8 after complaints from residents re drug ASB. Class A drugs, cash and weapons found. A male has been charged with drugs supply and proceeds of crime and remanded to court.” 

Project Taipan is the name of an operation that MPS Haringey’s North Area police initiated in July 2020, with the goal of tackling drugs and their supply.  

MPS Haringey has been contacted for comment.

