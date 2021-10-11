Crouch End drugs raid sees 'cannabis plants and equipment seized'

Published: 2:32 PM October 11, 2021

Police have seized cannabis plants and equipment from a Park Road home - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Police have seized a number of "cannabis plants and cultivation equipment" from a home in Crouch End.

The Met said the force was called at 10.50am last Tuesday (October 5) to a residential property in Park Road.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Officers loaded paper bags into a police car - Credit: Chantelle Billson

An eyewitness reported seeing officers loading several paper bags into a police car.

In the UK, it is illegal to possess, distribute, sell or grow cannabis.

People caught in possession of the class B drug risk up to five years imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both. People found to be involved in the supply and production of a class B drugs face up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.