Crouch End drugs raid sees 'cannabis plants and equipment seized'
Published: 2:32 PM October 11, 2021
Police have seized a number of "cannabis plants and cultivation equipment" from a home in Crouch End.
The Met said the force was called at 10.50am last Tuesday (October 5) to a residential property in Park Road.
Police said enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
An eyewitness reported seeing officers loading several paper bags into a police car.
In the UK, it is illegal to possess, distribute, sell or grow cannabis.
People caught in possession of the class B drug risk up to five years imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both. People found to be involved in the supply and production of a class B drugs face up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.
