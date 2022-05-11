One of the offences - a robbery of a cash carrying security vehicle - allegedly took place on Cricklewood Broadway in February - Credit: Google Maps

Two Camden men charged in connection with a Met investigation into organised crime will remain in custody following a recent hearing.

Christopher Gibbes, 39, of Delancey Street, and Bradley Molyneux, 44, of North Gower Street, were two of four arrested on the morning of May 5.

Gibbes was charged later that day with conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property and possession of Class B drugs.

Molyneux has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The pair - alongside co-defendants Daisy Smyth and Pedro Joseph - stand accused of being involved with two high level offences earlier this year as part of an organised crime gang.

All four were arrested as part of Operation Fujita, an ongoing investigation dedicated to identifying those who committed those offences.

The first of these was the burglary of a Regent Street clothing store on January 5; the second involved the robbery of a cash carrying security vehicle at Cricklewood Broadway on February 7.

A BMW - thought to have been used as the getaway vehicle in both offences - was briefly stored in NW8 area before being moved a number of times.

It was fitted with a new set of cloned number plates after each move in an attempt to evade police.

Smyth, 27, of Bravington Road in West Kilburn, stands accused of conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property and possession of Class B drugs.

Joseph, 33, of Westbourne Park Road in Notting Hill, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

All four appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court last Friday (May 6).

They will next appear at Harrow Crown Court on June 6.

Gibbes, Molyneux and Joseph were remanded in custody until date, while Smyth was granted conditional bail.

A total of 46 officers were involved in the Operation Fujita arrests, during which clothing connected to the offences was recovered alongside mobile phones and Class A and B drugs.