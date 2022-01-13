The woman accused of stalking Craig David she wants to call him as a witness so she can cross-examine him - Credit: PA

An "obsessed" fan has allegedly stalked pop star Craig David for five years - and apparently even once made her way to his hotel room via its fire escapes.

Highbury Magistrates' Court heard this morning - January 13 - how 31-year-old Tanya Jeal has reportedly been stalking the singer for over five years.

She allegedly became “infatuated” with the singer since 2016, insisting she was his girlfriend during that period.

In a summary of the allegations provided to the court, the 7 Days singer alleges Jeal turned up at his north London home in November 2021, and rang the intercom several times while holding a photo taken with him five years before.

Tanya Jeal, 31, became “obsessed and infatuated” with Craig David, insisting she was his girlfriend - Credit: PA

The Southampton-born artist said she had previously stayed at the same hotel as him, waited for him to arrive and leave, and stood at the front of a recent gig in Bedford “motionless” with the photo, the court was told.

Jeal - of Orpington in Kent - is also alleged to have stayed at David's hotel and used fire exits to reach his room, where she knocked on the door and a sent a Snapchat photo of it alongside the message: “I know you love me.”

She was said to have posted a note under the door saying, “I hope Budda deals with lies like you, Budda will take this from here, you’re an asshole, from Tanya, your motherf****** girlfriend”.

The summary further alleged that Jeal allegedly sent “abusive” messages to the singer’s management, believing he was “under similar control to that of Britney Spears”.

The Metropolitan Police obtained an interim stalking protection order (SPO) in December, banning her from contacting the star for a year.

Today's hearing was a review ahead of proceedings which will decide whether to impose a full SPO; Jeal appeared via video link to confirm she will be contesting those proceedings.

She added that she wants to call David as a witness so she can cross-examine him.

The cause, or brief trial, is next scheduled to be heard at the same court on March 10 ahead of a final hearing on March 31.

However, the court learned that an application is being made to transfer proceedings to Bromley Magistrates’ Court, nearer Jeal’s home.