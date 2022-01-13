Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

'I know you love me': Craig David allegedly stalked for five years by 'obsessed' fan

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:43 PM January 13, 2022
The woman accused of stalking Craig David she wants to call him as a witness so she can cross-examine him

The woman accused of stalking Craig David she wants to call him as a witness so she can cross-examine him - Credit: PA

An "obsessed" fan has allegedly stalked pop star Craig David for five years - and apparently even once made her way to his hotel room via its fire escapes.

Highbury Magistrates' Court heard this morning - January 13 - how 31-year-old Tanya Jeal has reportedly been stalking the singer for over five years.

She allegedly became “infatuated” with the singer since 2016, insisting she was his girlfriend during that period.

In a summary of the allegations provided to the court, the 7 Days singer alleges Jeal turned up at his north London home in November 2021, and rang the intercom several times while holding a photo taken with him five years before.

Tanya Jeal, 31, became “obsessed and infatuated” with Craig David, insisting she was his girlfriend

Tanya Jeal, 31, became “obsessed and infatuated” with Craig David, insisting she was his girlfriend - Credit: PA

The Southampton-born artist said she had previously stayed at the same hotel as him, waited for him to arrive and leave, and stood at the front of a recent gig in Bedford “motionless” with the photo, the court was told.

Jeal - of Orpington in Kent - is also alleged to have stayed at David's hotel and used fire exits to reach his room, where she knocked on the door and a sent a Snapchat photo of it alongside the message: “I know you love me.”

She was said to have posted a note under the door saying, “I hope Budda deals with lies like you, Budda will take this from here, you’re an asshole, from Tanya, your motherf****** girlfriend”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Overturned car in East Finchley following reported collision
  2. 2 'Conte's case for a Tottenham Hotspur spending spree'
  3. 3 I May Destroy You star takes on challenge of playing three cloned sons
  1. 4 Two arrested over disappearance of boy who vanished 14 years ago
  2. 5 Hampstead Heath committee chair to stand down
  3. 6 Hampstead retail site snapped up for £7m by property firm
  4. 7 Giles Coren calls for better electric car charging provision in Camden
  5. 8 'Robot' prisoner locked up indefinitely for killing Serco custody officer
  6. 9 Man living on streets because of Camden Council failures
  7. 10 Residents raise noise concerns over Highgate pub licence

The summary further alleged that Jeal allegedly sent “abusive” messages to the singer’s management, believing he was “under similar control to that of Britney Spears”.

The Metropolitan Police obtained an interim stalking protection order (SPO) in December, banning her from contacting the star for a year.

Today's hearing was a review ahead of proceedings which will decide whether to impose a full SPO; Jeal appeared via video link to confirm she will be contesting those proceedings. 

She added that she wants to call David as a witness so she can cross-examine him.

The cause, or brief trial, is next scheduled to be heard at the same court on March 10 ahead of a final hearing on March 31.

However, the court learned that an application is being made to transfer proceedings to Bromley Magistrates’ Court, nearer Jeal’s home.

London Live News
Music
North London News
Hackney News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

abusive passenger onboard a Seven Sisters bus

London Live News

Woman who boarded bus at Seven Sisters 'racially abused TfL officer'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Brendan the Navigator in Highgate Hill

Omicron forces Highgate pub to undergo “restructure”

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Litter in London

Staff told to target ethnic minorities with littering fines, tribunal hears

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Royal Free Hospital

Royal Free and Whittington hospitals receive armed forces support

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon