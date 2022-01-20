Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

More than 118,000 Covid breach fines issued by Met during lockdowns

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 8:24 AM January 20, 2022
The Met issued 118,196 fixed penalty notices for Covid breaches during Covid

The Met issued 118,196 fixed penalty notices for Covid breaches during Covid. - Credit: Met

More than 118,000 people across London received fines for breaching Covid rules between the first lockdown and December last year.

Figures from the National Police Chiefs' Council have identified thousands of people who were were issued fixed penalty notices (FPNS) for breaching Covid guidelines.

Between March 27  2020 and December 19 2021, 118,196 were issued in the capital.

Of these 1,222 penalties were issued during the first and second lockdowns.

A further 612 people were fined for not wearing face coverings on public transport and other relevant place.

Under restrictions people could be arrested on fined £60.

During the first lockdown between late March and June 2020 all "non-essential" high street businesses were closed and people were ordered to stay at home, and only permitted to leave for essential purposes, such as buying food or for medical reasons.

Most Read

  1. 1 Highgate pub gets the go-ahead to reopen
  2. 2 Cops swoop on cannabis farm rumoured to be 'largest ever' busted in Haringey
  3. 3 The man who wants to put trains among the trees from Muswell Hill to Highgate
  1. 4 Watchdog: Ex-council leader's conduct over housing development was 'flawed'
  2. 5 Murphy's Yard 825-home tower block development to be 'car free'
  3. 6 'Superior York stone’ to be laid in Hornsey Town Hall Square 
  4. 7 Ricky Gervais behind new benches for people grieving to 'talk and reflect'
  5. 8 Landlord scales back 40% rent rise - but it is too late for some tenants
  6. 9 Discover north London’s ‘lost’ synagogue
  7. 10 Could Adama Traore be on his way to Tottenham?

Lockdown began easing in May and by June people could meet in groups up to six people.

On May 20 2020, when Boris Johnson’s private secretary arranged a lockdown-busting drinks gathering in the garden at No 10 – according to a leaked email, England was under tough Covid-19 restrictions.

Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” to an evening event, ITV reported.

But such gatherings were forbidden at the time, even outside.

Boris Johnson has denied breaching the rules saying it was a "work event".

Cabinet Office official Sue Gray is investigating alleged illicit gatherings and whether the prime minister broke the law.

Up to December 19, 2021 police in England and Wales processed a total of 118,963 FPNs for breaches under the Health Protection Regulations 2020 and subsequent amendments.

In England 106,9073 were issued, and in Wales, 12,056.

London Live News
North London News
North West London News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe and the Juice store front

London Live News

'Ruining our vibe': Muswell Hill coffee shop divides community opinion

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Image of Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) purchase in Heath Street, Hampstead

Hampstead retail site snapped up for £7m by property firm

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A Covid-19 mobile test centre sign

Coronavirus

Motorists handed fines for visiting Covid-19 car park test centre

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
How Branch Hill pond will look reinstated on Hampstead Heath

Environment News

The story of a pond returning to Hampstead Heath

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon