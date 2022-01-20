More than 118,000 Covid breach fines issued by Met during lockdowns

The Met issued 118,196 fixed penalty notices for Covid breaches during Covid. - Credit: Met

More than 118,000 people across London received fines for breaching Covid rules between the first lockdown and December last year.

Figures from the National Police Chiefs' Council have identified thousands of people who were were issued fixed penalty notices (FPNS) for breaching Covid guidelines.

Between March 27 2020 and December 19 2021, 118,196 were issued in the capital.

Of these 1,222 penalties were issued during the first and second lockdowns.

A further 612 people were fined for not wearing face coverings on public transport and other relevant place.

Under restrictions people could be arrested on fined £60.

During the first lockdown between late March and June 2020 all "non-essential" high street businesses were closed and people were ordered to stay at home, and only permitted to leave for essential purposes, such as buying food or for medical reasons.

Lockdown began easing in May and by June people could meet in groups up to six people.

On May 20 2020, when Boris Johnson’s private secretary arranged a lockdown-busting drinks gathering in the garden at No 10 – according to a leaked email, England was under tough Covid-19 restrictions.

Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” to an evening event, ITV reported.

But such gatherings were forbidden at the time, even outside.

Boris Johnson has denied breaching the rules saying it was a "work event".

Cabinet Office official Sue Gray is investigating alleged illicit gatherings and whether the prime minister broke the law.

Up to December 19, 2021 police in England and Wales processed a total of 118,963 FPNs for breaches under the Health Protection Regulations 2020 and subsequent amendments.

In England 106,9073 were issued, and in Wales, 12,056.