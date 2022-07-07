A Nigerian politician and his wife are accused of plotting to harvest the kidney of a man they brought to the UK.

It’s alleged Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu transported the 21-year-old from Nigeria and, prosecutors claim, planned to have his kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.

The man is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead.

The Ekweremadus allegedly treated him as a slave before he escaped and went to Staines police station in Surrey.

The couple, who were arrested at Heathrow Airport on June 21 after arriving on a flight from Turkey, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today - Thursday, July 7.

Ike Ekweremadu, a 60-year-old district senator and lawyer, is charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

His wife, 55, is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

The accused were not asked to enter pleas, but the court heard they have indicated not guilty pleas.

It was said that they deny the alleged facts and that there was a criminal conspiracy, and will say no exploitation occurred.

They were remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 4.