Detectives are appealing to find a witness called Sandra, who comforted a teenage girl after she was allegedly raped.

The incident reportedly took place just before 9pm on March 6, when the victim was leaving a block of flats in Edmonton.

A 29-year-old man from Haringey was charged with rape and sexual activity with a child three days later.

The victim went to Fore Street following the incident, and as she waited for police to arrive at a bus stop a woman - who identified herself as Sandra - spoke to her and comforted her.

Once police arrived the woman boarded a 149 bus headed towards Hackney and London Bridge.

Officers have not since been able to trace her but think her evidence could be "crucial" to the case.

'Sandra' is described as, female, black, of medium build, and was wearing a black coat, long red skirt or dress, and carrying a plastic bag.

DC Rebecca Mussington, from the local policing team in Enfield, said: “This woman spoke to and comforted the young girl and we really need to speak to her."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD6590/06Mar.