Daniel Bilan, David Munday and Esther Afrifa are among those convicted in north London in recent weeks - Credit: Met Police

Here’s a round-up of some of the offenders who have been convicted or jailed across north London in recent weeks:

Daniel Bilan

Daniel Bilan was found guilty following a trial - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The Kentish Town man is awaiting sentencing for attempting to rape his housemate at a property in Camden.

In April, a woman in her 20s reported to police that she had been attacked by a man who had recently moved in.

Daniel Bilan, 28, will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on December 21 after being found guilty by a jury.

The court heard Bilan was arrested at the scene thanks to another housemate who called 999 after hearing the attack.

Tajaun Subaran

Tajaun Subaran and two other teenagers were responsible for the "senseless" murder of a shop worker in Colindale.

Anthony Adekola, 22 - nicknamed Lizzy - was stabbed multiple times in Martlesham Walk as he walked home from work on September 5 last year.

Three teenagers from Hendon - Subaran, 19, of New Brent Street and two 17-year-olds who cannot be named for legal reasons - were jailed for a total of 56 years at the Old Bailey on November 5.

Subaran was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 22 years after all three had been found guilty of murder in August.

Esther Afrifa

Esther Afrifa, 28, of High Road, Brent, was jailed for a "horrific" acid attack on a man in Wembley - Credit: Met Police

This Brent woman left a man with life-changing injuries in a “horrific” acid attack in Wembley.

The victim suffered permanent damage to his eyes, head, face and upper body after being attacked with a corrosive substance in his home by Esther Afrifa, 28, three days before Christmas in 2019.

The 27-year-old man was found outside Wembley Central Station after he ran screaming into the street for help.

Afrifa, of High Road, Brent was convicted of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent at Harrow Crown Court on November 11.

She was jailed for 14 years with a three-year licence period extension.

Prince Rodriguez

The “callous” Hackney fraudster stole money from a number of women though romance scams.

Prince Rodriguez, 23, also carried out money laundering and committed fraud against several banks.

Rodriguez submitted counterfeit loan applications and disputed transactions on accounts under his control in order to receive significant refunds.

Rodriguez was jailed for four years at the Old Bailey on November 12 after pleading guilty to six counts of fraud, two counts of money laundering and breaching a restraining order.

Hanif El-Hafedi and Joshua Lenga

Hanif El-Hafedi, 19, of Holders Hill Drive, Hendon and Joshua Lenga, 20, of Talbot Road, Westminster were jailed for the attack. - Credit: Met Police

These two men carried out a "violent and senseless" gang-related attack in the Maida Vale area.

Hanif El-Hafedi and Joshua Lenga, armed with large knives, travelled to on the Amberley Estate on April 8 this year and attacked a 27-year-old man, who they believed was from a rival gang.

After stabbing him in the shoulder and back, El-Hafedi, 19, and Lenga, 20, were chased by a group of people back to a waiting taxi, which they fled the scene in.

El-Hafedi, of Holders Hill Drive, Hendon was jailed for five years and Lenga, of Talbot Road, Westminster, got got four years and six months.

They were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on November 16 after both pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent at an earlier hearing.

David Kerrigan

David Kerrigan, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine years and 10 months - Credit: Metropolitan Police

This serial burglar targeted elderly and vulnerable victims across London by pretending to be a police officer to gain access to their homes.

David Kerrigan, 38, of no fixed address, stole cash, bank cards and jewellery from 12 victims between April and August last year, including in Golders Green, East Ham and Brent Park.

His stole wallets and purses containing a total of around £4,000 in cash and bank cards as well as jewellery and watches from victims aged between 61 and 96.

Kerrigan was jailed for nine years and 10 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 26.

He previously admitted to 12 counts of burglary and one count of racially aggravated harassment.

David Munday

David Munday, of Palace Gates Road, Haringey exposed himself to young girls in Albert Recreational Ground - Credit: Metropolitan Police

This pervert from Alexandra Palace exposed himself to a group of adolescent girls near a school.

David Munday, 77, watched then followed the five girls - aged 11 and 12 - around Albert Recreation Ground in Muswell Hill before exposing himself one May evening this year.

Munday, of Palace Gates Road, Haringey was jailed for 15 months on November 29 at Wood Green Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of exposure at a hearing in October.

Asharn Williams and Mickell Barnett

Guilty gang members Mickell Barnett, of no fixed address, and Asharn Williams of Kingsbury - Credit: Met Police

These two Brent gang members shot a man in the stomach after breaking into his home.

Asharn Williams, 22, and Mickell Barnett, 21, broke into an Enfield house armed with a shotgun just before 1am on February 23, 2019.

The three occupants fled upstairs and the 26-year-old victim - who police say had no gang affiliations - tried to barricade himself behind a flimsy door.

But the gun was fired through the door twice, causing life-threatening injuries when it hit him in the abdomen.

Williams of Tylers Gate, Harrow was jailed for 31 years and Barnett of no fixed address was sentenced to 32 years on November 30 at Isleworth Crown Court, with both handed an extended licence period of four years.

They were found guilty of attempted murder in July after a six-week trial.