Police broke down the doors of the two homes of an 83-year-old woman after receiving a call about a concern for safety.

Elizabeth Woodman said she "nearly had a heart attack" when Sussex police broke down the door of her Eastbourne home at 6am on September 29.

At the same time, the Met burst through her door in Southwood Lawn Road, Highgate.

Sussex police said it has not received "a formal complaint" and will not compensate her for the damage. The Met said it will contact her to discuss a claim.

Elizabeth had told a 79-year-old friend she might spend the weekend at her Sussex flat and would get in touch.

When she did not reply to a voicemail he left, he called the police.

"Police invaded my flat, smashing the front door at 6am and nearly gave me a heart attack," she said. "They did the same in London and now the lock is still wobbly. I got the bills and they told me I'm liable for the damage.

"I'm 83 but I've a sharp mind. I don't have a smart phone and can't access voicemails, but if I fell I could call 999 myself."

Elizabeth, a former computer analyst, said people could use such a call "with hostile intent": "They could say: ''I don't like old Mrs Bloggs, I'm going to report her missing so the police can get her door smashed in.'"

Sussex Police said it received a report about a concern for the welfare of a woman "believed to be in her 90s" at about 9.20pm on August 28.

Officer made enquiries "through the night" including hospital checks and contacted Met colleagues.

A spokesperson added: "Officers entered a premises in Eastbourne under Section 17 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

"Where officers lawfully enter a premises and the damage that is caused is proportionate to the circumstances, then police are not obliged to reimburse the cost of the damage."

A Met spokesperson said: "The Met has a duty to swiftly act on information it receives which suggests someone may be at risk of coming to harm."

They said after receiving no response to knocking on the door "officers had sufficient grounds to force entry to the property".