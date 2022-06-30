The Crown star Claire Foy was at “significant risk” after an alleged stalker residing at a mental health facility in Highgate sent her over 1,000 emails in a month, a court has heard.

Foy, 38, who played the young queen in the first two series of the hit Netflix show, was allegedly bombarded with emails from 39-year-old Jason Penrose in November and December last year.

Penrose, who gave his address as Highgate Mental Health Centre, allegedly sent the actress over 1,000 emails between November 2 and mid-December last year.

This - alongside other alleged behaviours, such as turning up at Ms Foy's home and contacting her sister - prompted the Met to apply for a full stalking protection order (SPO) to replace the interim order currently in place.

A hearing intended to determine that application took place at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, June 30).

Applying for the order on behalf of the Met, Rosa Bennathan said: "There have clearly been acts that amount to stalking, posing a significant risk to Ms Foy.”

She said the order was “necessary to protect them”.

However, those proceedings were adjourned until July 22 after Penrose arrived at court unrepresented - accompanied only by NHS workers.

Moira McFarlane, who later arrived to represent him, opted for adjournment, saying: “His mental health is still under question.”

The interim SPO granted in February has been extended until July 28.

Further detail has emerged about Penrose's alleged behaviour towards the actress, who has won a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ms Bennathan said that in August and September 2021, Penrose emailed Foy’s agent claiming to be a film director and producer who wanted her to appear in his next film.

Foy told her agent she did not know who he was.

According to court papers, Penrose also reportedly sent explicit emails to Foy’s publicist, Emma Jackson, writing about “wanting her to be his girlfriend”.

In one such email, he allegedly said: “I’m sorry I think Claire(‘s) policy should be not talking about any personal stuff in media and only creative business.”

Ms Jackson forwarded the emails to Foy’s agent, who had also received messages but had blocked the account.

The interim SPO prevents Penrose from contacting Foy or Ms Jackson, as well as him attending their homes, workplaces or anywhere they reasonably expect they would be.

Any breach of the order can be prosecuted as a criminal offence.

Magistrate Clive Jenkin, told him: “If you are relieved from the mental health centre we would be very concerned about your behaviour.”

He warned Penrose not to attempt to communicate with the claimants, to which he replied: “I won’t, I promise you.”

Foy called the police on December 17 last year "to report that Jason Penrose was outside her residence ringing on her doorbell constantly”.

Note: Police can apply at the magistrates’ court for a civil SPO to block alleged stalkers from contacting or approaching their alleged victims while a criminal investigation into their behaviour continues.