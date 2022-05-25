Five jailed after 'cold blooded' murder of Enfield father

Roshane Watson (centre), Terrique Tomlin (left) and Gizem Ozbahadir (right) were jailed following the murder of Christopher George in Enfield - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Five people have been jailed for a combined 74 years after a 'devoted father' was fatally shot in the chest in Enfield.

Christopher George, 26, died after being shot at close range in Sebastopol Road on July 29, 2020.

Victim Christopher George was fatally shot at close range in Enfield - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Roshane Watson, of Edmonton, Gizem Ozbahadir, of Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire, Leo Donaldson, of Haringey, Terrique Tomlin, of Ilford, and Nathaniel Donaldson, 22, of Ponders End, were all sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court today (May 25).

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the shooting, which began with officers trawling through hours of CCTV footage.

They quickly identified 25-year-old Roshane Watson as the gunman as he was wearing a distinctive tracksuit at the time of the murder.

Roshane Watson, 25 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Watson was also seen wearing the same outfit in a ‘drill’ music video uploaded to YouTube a month earlier and on CCTV the day before the shooting.

Body-worn footage of Watson from 10 days before the murder, on July 9, 2020, also showed Watson wearing the same trainers the gunman wore when Christopher was killed.

Terrique Tomlin, 18, featured in the same body-worn video and was also identified from a music video, which was partly filmed on the Fore Street Estate located metres away from the murder scene.

Terrique Tomlin, 18 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

During the trial, CCTV footage showed the defendants follow Christopher in two cars, one of which was linked to Leo Donaldson, 28, and his brother Nathaniel Donaldson, 22, by forensic evidence.

The car linked to the brothers, an Audi, was later hidden and dismantled.

However, police managed locate it in August 2020 under a tarpaulin. Nathaniel Donaldson was found to have hired the Audi using a false identity documents.

Leo Donaldson, 28 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The court heard how Ozbahadir, a 23-year-old woman, hired a BMW, also involved in the shooting, using fraudulent driving and identification documents.

It was revealed that she was in contact with Watson and Tomlin throughout the day of the murder, according to phone records.

Watson was jailed for 32 years for murder, 20 years, 20 years for possession of a firearm with intent to engender life and four years for perverting the course of justice.

Nathaniel Donaldson, 22 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Ozbahadir was given 23 years for murder, Leo Donaldson was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment and Tomlin to 11 years' imprisonment.

Nathaniel Donaldson was sentenced to ten months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, after admitting to fraud by false representation in relation to the hire of an Audi car used in the murder.

Gizem Ozbahadir, 23 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The judge in the case, HHJ Noel Lucas, said it was a "murder in cold blood", describing the events as "calculated".

Christopher's family released a statement following the sentencing, which read: “Christopher was a loving son, a caring brother to his three siblings and a devoted father to his two young daughters, the youngest being only three months when he was killed.

“We know that nothing will bring Christopher back, but seeing those responsible for his death being convicted brings a little bit of comfort and closure."