Man assaulted and Hanukkah display damaged in antisemitic attack
- Credit: Met Police
A man was assaulted and a Hanukkah display damaged in an antisemitic hate crime in West Hampstead.
Police were called shortly after 7.30pm on December 2 to reports of a racially aggravated assault in Heritage Lane, outside West Hampstead Overground Station.
The victim, aged in his 20s, reported that he was approached by a man who made antisemitic comments and damaged a display that had been put up to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah.
The man then assaulted the victim while implying he had a knife, before leaving the scene.
The victim was not seriously injured, according to the Met.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6588/02Dec.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.