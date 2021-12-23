Police wish to speak with this man in connection with a hate crime outside West Hampstead Overground Station - Credit: Met Police

A man was assaulted and a Hanukkah display damaged in an antisemitic hate crime in West Hampstead.

Police were called shortly after 7.30pm on December 2 to reports of a racially aggravated assault in Heritage Lane, outside West Hampstead Overground Station.

The victim, aged in his 20s, reported that he was approached by a man who made antisemitic comments and damaged a display that had been put up to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah.

The man then assaulted the victim while implying he had a knife, before leaving the scene.

The victim was not seriously injured, according to the Met.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6588/02Dec.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.