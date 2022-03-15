The number of catalytic converter thefts in Haringey has fallen dramatically in the last year.

In the 12 months up to the end of February, there were 347 thefts in Haringey 157 fewer (32%) than in the period up to March 2021.

In Enfield, which the Met Police's North Area Basic Command also covers, there was a drop by 138 offences.

Catalytic converters are fitted to vehicle exhausts to turn pollutants into less harmful gases. Thieves steal catalytic converters because it is relatively easy to do so and they contain precious metals – platinum, rhodium and palladium.

Hybrid vehicles are most commonly targeted, as their metals are more valuable.

Across London, officers regularly run proactive operations targeting catalytic converter thieves and people involved in vehicle crime, in areas where the problem is most acute. This includes surveillance operations and decoy vehicle operations.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said: “I am pleased to have seen a decrease in this type of crime.

"We really understand that for many people a car is necessary for their work and the cost to the victim is often more than just paying for repairs or an insurance excess. Across Enfield and Haringey we have seen a number of extra officers patrolling our streets and I am sure this has helped to deter offences.

“It is clear that the people committing this type of crime are often organised criminals who arrange for the stolen converters to be shipped abroad, with our partners we have recovered shipping containers full of suspected stolen car parts. It is because of the work of our colleagues and partners across the Met that we have detected and arrested many of those involved in this criminality.”

The Met also promotes crime prevention advice to car owners.

There is ongoing work at a national level to see whether stricter regulation could prevent the selling of stolen scrap metal and the Met is working with other police forces and the vehicle industry to develop this.

For more information about how to protect your vehicle visit www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/catalytic-converter-theft/

Anyone with any information about catalytic converter thefts is asked to contact the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.