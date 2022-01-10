Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Westminster and Camden among highest London crime rates in 2021 

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:59 PM January 10, 2022
Updated: 2:03 PM January 10, 2022
Camden police

Camden recorded a crime rate of 111.2 per 1,000 people in 2021, the fourth-highest in London - Credit: Joshua Thurston

Westminster recorded more crime than any other London borough in 2021, with Camden in fourth place when adjusted for population size, according to Met crime figures. 

Between January and December 2021, Westminster recorded 50,962 offences, at a rate of 202 crimes per 1,000 people. 

Camden’s crime rate of 111.2 came in at fourth place, behind Kensington & Chelsea (115.3) and Hammersmith & Fulham (11.6), as well as Westminster. 

In Haringey, 29,129 crimes were committed in 2021, at a rate of 102.1. 

Both Brent and Barnet recorded much lower rates of crime, at 83.6 and 68.2. 

Despite violence against another person, which includes harassment and common assault to murder, being by far the most common offence recorded across London, theft came top in Camden and Westminster. 

In total, 792,843 crimes occurred in London in 2021, equating to 88.1 per 1,000 people. This is a small increase on 2020, which saw 792,795 at a rate of 88.09. 

Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon