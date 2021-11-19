Camden to hold emergency debate on violence against women and girls

Camden Council is holding an emergency debate on violence against women and girls - Credit: PA

Camden Council will be holding an emergency debate to discuss violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The 45-minute debate on Monday, November 22 will feature Camden councillors as well as six external speakers with backgrounds in VAWG services and education.

The debate comes as part of the council’s involvement with 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence – an international, annual campaign.

Every year, the council marks the campaign with a range of events. This November the council will also be dedicating its next full council debate to tackling VAWG.

Representatives from the council described women’s safety as “a priority" for the borough and continue to work closely with Camden Safety Net and other local services to confirm the speakers.

The last full council debate, which took place in October, focused on COP26.

The debates are streamed online and can be viewed on the Camden democracy website: http://www.camden.gov.uk/democracy