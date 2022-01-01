Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Camden towpath police cordon after New Year's Day incident

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 12:45 PM January 1, 2022
A cordon on the towpath in Camden on New Year's Day

A cordon on the towpath in Camden on New Year's Day - Credit: André Langlois

Two people were injured in an incident in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Police were called at 5.48am to Camden High Street.

Officers found a man with a laceration to his chest and another man with an injury to his head.

They were taken to a west London hospital and police said their conditions were not life threatening.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken into custody.

A stretch of the towpath by the lock remained closed at lunchtime with a crime scene in place.

