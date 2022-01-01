Camden towpath police cordon after New Year's Day incident
Published: 12:45 PM January 1, 2022
- Credit: André Langlois
Two people were injured in an incident in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Police were called at 5.48am to Camden High Street.
Officers found a man with a laceration to his chest and another man with an injury to his head.
They were taken to a west London hospital and police said their conditions were not life threatening.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken into custody.
A stretch of the towpath by the lock remained closed at lunchtime with a crime scene in place.
