Teenager among 11 arrests by Camden Town's new police team

A knife-owning teenager is among a series of arrests made by a new policing team for Camden Town.

An extra 25 officers began patrolling busy areas in Camden earlier this month to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Insp Paul Beckley said: "The Camden Town centre team is making a huge impact in the footprint area – the team does not draw on resources from other wards and allows response teams to be freed up for other incidents elsewhere in the borough."

Camden Town Centre Police Team on Camden High Street - Credit: @CamdenMPS

Stop and searches have resulted in a 47% positive outcome rate and 16 arrests in 11 days, he said.

The first arrest was a 14-year-old boy found in possession of a lock knife. He admitted the offence and has been referred to the youth offending team.

On December 10 a man was arrested following a "domestic incident" in the street.

"During the arrest, three officers were assaulted, one was bitten, one was spat in the eye and the other pushed to the ground," Insp Beckley said.

"The man has since pleaded guilty to eight offences at Horseferry Road Magistrates' Court and will be sentenced in January."

Police officer from the Marine Unit searching Camden Lock - Credit: @MPSCamden

The following day officers name-checked a man in Camden Lock and he was found to be wanted for two burglaries. He is currently on bail with restrictions.

In another incident, a man ran from police but once detained, refused to give his details.

Officers using a mobile fingerprint device established his identity and discovered he was in breach of his court order. He is now under tagged curfew.

Police say they are also clamping down on possession of drugs. Officers arrested a man for a domestic assault and, at the same time, served a closure notice on his address due to the premises being used for Class A drug supply.

On the same day, another man was arrested for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, after officers conducted a stop and search having observed an apparent street deal.

"A substantial amount of [what was] believed [to be] cocaine and cash was found on this person," the inspector said.

A man who had been causing issues with businesses and the public along the high street was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

He was further arrested for the assault of an emergency worker after biting and spitting at the officer who detained him.

"The Camden Town centre team has been very proactive in its first two weeks," Insp Beckley said.