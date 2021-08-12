Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 11:26 AM August 12, 2021   
Plender Street, Camden Town

Plender Street, Camden Town - Credit: Google

A man is in hospital with multiple stab wounds after reports of a "fight" in Camden Town on Wednesday night. 

The victim, 25, is now in a non-life-threatening condition, according to the Met Police. 

A Met spokesperson said officers and the London Ambulance service were called to the scene of an altercation in Plender Street at 8pm, but when they arrived the victim was not there. 

He had been taken to a nearby hospital in another vehicle. 

The police said no arrests have been made and enquiries continue, and asked witnesses to come forward. 

To speak to the police or provide information about the incident, call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD6682/11Aug.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111. 

Knife Crime
Camden News

