Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight
- Credit: Google
A man is in hospital with multiple stab wounds after reports of a "fight" in Camden Town on Wednesday night.
The victim, 25, is now in a non-life-threatening condition, according to the Met Police.
A Met spokesperson said officers and the London Ambulance service were called to the scene of an altercation in Plender Street at 8pm, but when they arrived the victim was not there.
He had been taken to a nearby hospital in another vehicle.
The police said no arrests have been made and enquiries continue, and asked witnesses to come forward.
You may also want to watch:
To speak to the police or provide information about the incident, call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD6682/11Aug.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Camden backs down over planned Primrose Hill road closures
- 2 What brings military helicopters to Hampstead Heath?
- 3 A Level results 2021: Top grades throughout Hampstead and Highgate
- 4 'Save our swimming club': Olympian's plea to keep top London team afloat
- 5 Heath swimming charges to go to the High Court
- 6 Single parent battles the odds to invent handheld toilet
- 7 Hampstead trust director steps down with 'enormous pride' after 28 years
- 8 Tudor Close residents get deck chairs out to protest Haringey development
- 9 Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight
- 10 GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London