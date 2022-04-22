Faisal Guled, 34, of Camden, has been jailed for 11 years for his involvement in a cocaine and Class A drugs smuggling and selling network - Credit: National Crime Agency

A Dutch national living in Camden has been sentenced to 11 years for his involvement in a cocaine trafficking group.

Faisal Guled, 34, of Camden, was operating a county line selling drugs across London and Northampton.

The Dutch national's cocaine enterprise was part of a larger criminal operation run by a convicted drug dealer from his prison cell.

Darryl Tawiah, 42, of Southwark, was already serving an 18-year sentence for drugs supply and firearms offences when he was arrested and charged last year by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Drug dealer Darryl Tawiah, 42, of Southwark London, was running a drug smuggling network from prison - Credit: National Crime Agency

An NCA investigation uncovered how Tawiah would frequently use phones in prison to contact a Netherlands-based drug supplier.

In those conversations he bragged about moving 50 kilos of cocaine a week.

Working with people within the UK and the Netherlands, Tawiah's organised crime group is believed to have trafficked at least two tonnes of Class A drugs into the UK, sold across London and the South East.

Tawiah was jailed for 25 years alongside five associates, including Guled, who helped him fix deals outside of prison and launder profits from the sale of drugs.

On Wednesday - April 20 - the group was jailed for a combined 71 years at Wood Green Crown Court.

They had pleaded guilty to various drugs-related and money laundering charges following a newton hearing, held before the judge but without a jury present.

Guled was handed an 11-year jail term for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Tawiah was previously convicted in 2013 for offences linked to drug supply, firearms possession and money laundering.

He continues to be incarcerated in HMP Coldingley, Surrey.

A cash handover captured on camera by NCA officers - Credit: National Crime Agency

His latest charges of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering have led to a sentence of 25 years.

Jason Hulme, operations manager at the NCA, said: “This three-year investigation took apart an established criminal enterprise which had imported tonnes of cocaine to the UK, where its trade fuels addiction, violence and exploitation.

“Tawiah operated a network outside that did his dirty work for him, with all taking a slice of the profits."