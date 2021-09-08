Man wanted by police for indecent exposures in Camden

Published: 9:50 AM September 8, 2021

Police are appealing for information about a series of incident exposures in Camden - Credit: PA

A man is alleged to have indecently exposed himself to women and made unwanted approaches 12 times around Camden, often wearing women's clothing.

The incidents reported to police are said to have taken place at a number of locations in Camden, but were mainly in the Kentish Town area between 2019 and August 2021.

Officers said none of the victims were injured. The suspect is described as a white man with olive skin, 5ft 6-8ins tall, and of large build.

He has dark receding hair and facial stubble, according to police, and on a number of occasions he has reportedly worn a hat and women’s clothing. He speaks with a European accent.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information the identity of this man or from any women who believe they have been approached by him but have not yet spoken with police.

Anyone who can assist the investigation should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 3773/7SEP21.

Victims are asked to contact police by calling 101 or make an online report at met.police.uk.