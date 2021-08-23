Appeal for dash cam footage after serious collision in Camden
A serious collision in Camden, which put a 51-year-old man in hospital, has lead to an appeal for information and dash cam footage.
Officers launched the appeal after a pedestrian was seriously injured on Camden High Street.
Police were called at 12.55pm last Friday (August 20) to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. The pedestrian, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.
His next of kin has been informed.
The cyclist stopped at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and would like to hear from any witnesses or anybody who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3327/20Aug.
