Four rogue landlords have received banning orders after they were found to be letting out an unlicensed and unsafe home in Kilburn.

Mohammed Ali Abbas Rasool, 30, of Manor House Drive, in Brondesbury Park, was issued with a banning order by Camden Council on January 17.

Last year Camden Council worked with the Met Police to secure an antisocial behaviour injunction against Mr Rasool after he repeatedly attempted to illegally evict and harass tenants at a property he owns in Kilburn.

The injunction was the first to be secured by a local authority against a landlord to protect private tenants from illegal eviction and harassment.

The other banning orders were given against Mayfair residents Daya Ahmed Dayaaldeen, 64, of Upper Grosvenor Street, Henna Mohamed Rashid, 65, of Duke Street, and Talal Faliez Fahad Sagor Alenezi, 82, of Picton Place.

The orders will take effect in six months and ban each of the four prosecuted from letting property, engaging in letting agency work, and engaging in property management work in England for five years.

Any breach carries a sentence of imprisonment for up to 51 weeks or a court fine, or both, or a civil financial penalty of up to £30,000.

The council said its private sector housing team is supporting the tenants of the Kilburn property and monitoring the management of the building.

If a reputable new management agent is not in place when the banning orders take effect, the council said it will consider pursuing an interim management order to take over management of the property.

The number of Landlord banning orders secured by Camden now stands at seven - the most secured by any local authority in England.

Cllr Meric Apak, lead member for better homes, said: “Around a third of Camden residents rent from private landlords and they deserve to live in properly regulated, safe homes and to be treated fairly.

“Most landlords are decent law-abiding people however, for too long a minority have been able to let housing that is unsuitable while exploiting their tenants and woefully disregarding their wellbeing and safety.

“The legal action taken in this case was a necessary last resort. Our message to landlords and letting agents is that we are here to work with you; to provide advice and assistance first of all and to ensure you can meet your obligations.”