Elderly disabled woman 'racially abused' on Camden bus

Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with an incident on a 24 bus - Credit: Met Police

The Met Police has issue a photo of woman they want to speak to after an elderly disabled passenger was allegedly racially abused, and two other people spat at, on a Camden bus.

A report was made to police of an elderly black woman on crutches racially abused by a white female passenger at about 4.30pm on Saturday, July 23,

The incident was alleged to have happened on a route 24 bus to Hampstead Heath, while it was on Tottenham Court Road, near Goodge Street Station.

Police say passengers stepped in and challenged the abuser, who argued with them and spat in their faces.

Investigating officers have released a photo of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Officers are also appealing for the alleged victim to get in touch.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 4329/10AUG.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.