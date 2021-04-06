Calvin Bungisa murder: Police call for victim's friends to speak up

Published: 3:57 PM April 6, 2021

More than two years after Calvin Bungisa's brutal murder in Gospel Oak, detectives have again appealed for anyone who has so far kept details of the crime to themselves to come forward.

Police officers have directly called on Calvin's friends to speak to them.

Calvin, 22, died after being ambushed in Grafton Road on April 1 2019.

In a statement marking the anniversary of his death, his family highlighted the toll the wait for justice is taking.

CCTV footage of the VW Bora officers think was used as a getaway vehicle for Calvin Bungisa's killers in April. - Credit: Archant

The Bungisa family said: "We are, as a family, still devastated after Calvin’s murder two years ago. Calvin’s mother is in constant pain and feels like she is living in a nightmare.

"We cannot begin to move on until justice is brought to those who committed this brutal crime. We appeal to anyone who knows anything to come forward to the police."

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell said: “I am hoping that with the passing of two years, people who didn’t feel able to come forward at the time of Calvin’s murder may now feel that they can be of assistance."

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

Scotland Yard has re-issued CCTV footage showing the dark coloured VW Bora which police think was used as a getaway car by the killers.

In a direct appeal to Calvin's friends, the detective added: "Please do the right thing by your friend, let us know what happened that night, do it anonymously if you need to, but please do get in touch and help us to bring some peace to Calvin’s grieving family."

He emphasised Crimestoppers would not even ask for the names of anyone giving information, and would not trace anyone's IP address.

At an inquest last October, Calvin's mum Celine begged police officers to find her son's killers, while Det Sgt Stephen Elliott told the court that six individuals had been arrested during the course of police investigations, and there were two “outstanding suspects” - but that these men were "unavailable to us".

Det Sgt Elliott said there was a "critical" lack of evidence tying Calvin's killers to the scene of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 020 8721 4054 or 101, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or fearless.org. The crime reference is CAD7273/1Apr.

Crimestoppers continues to offer a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Calvin's killers.