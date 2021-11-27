David Kerrigan, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine years and 10 months - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A serial burglar who targeted elderly and vulnerable victims across London by pretending to be a police officer has been jailed.

David Kerrigan, 38, of no fixed address, stole cash, bank cards and jewellery from 12 victims between April and August last year, including in Golders Green, East Ham and Brent Park.

He was sentenced to nine years and 10 months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday (November 26).

Kerrigan pleaded guilty at the same court on November 2 to 12 counts of burglary and one count of racially aggravated harassment.

Det Sgt Keith Faris, who led the investigation, praised the work of the six Basic Command Units (BSUs) across the Met who worked together on the case.

He said: “Kerrigan preyed upon the elderly and vulnerable and abused their trust by posing as a plain clothed police officer to walk away with their hard-earned money and valuables.

"We will not tolerate this type of offending and we will robustly target and bring to justice those who think they can take advantage of the vulnerable and elderly."

Kerrigan stole wallets and purses which contained approximately £4,000 in cash as well as jewellery and watches - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The court heard that between April 4 2020 and August 2 2020, Kerrigan carried out a spate of distraction burglaries where he posed as a police officer in a bid to gain his victim’s trust and access their home.

Kerrigan targeted elderly and vulnerable victims between the ages of 61 and 96 across London.

On each occasion he wore dark coloured clothes, produced a fake warrant card and told the elderly victims that he was a police officer.

He would tell them a fabricated story about two people being arrested nearby with stolen property and would ask to go inside to check if any of the items had been stolen from their house.

Kerrigan's victims allowed him free reign of their homes where he would search the rooms for anything to steal and sometimes ask them where they kept their cash.

In total, he stole wallets and purses which contained approximately £4,000 in cash as well as jewellery and watches.

He also stole bank cards which he used in local shops, spending below £35. He was caught using the cards on CCTV.

None of the property was ever recovered.

Following his arrest on August 12 last year, Kerrigan shouted racist abuse at an officer and was subsequently further arrested for racially aggravated public order.

David Kerrigan used victim's stolen credit cards in shops - Credit: Metropolitan Police



