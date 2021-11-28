CCTV: Man makes ‘sexually explicit comments’ to teen on tube

Do you recognise this man? - Credit: British Transport Police

A teenage girl was subjected to a man making sexually explicit comments to her while on the Northern line tube.

The British Transport Police have released CCTV images of the man they believe can help them with their investigation.

At around 9pm on October 9, a man on-board a Northern line tube started smoking a cigarette.

He then turned to the teenage girl and began to engage her in conversation.

The victim told him to leave her alone before he started making sexually explicit comments to her.

He reportedly got off the tube at Camden Town.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100076363.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111