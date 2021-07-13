Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Transport police search for men after officer attacked while giving first aid

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:30 PM July 13, 2021   
British Transport Police are searching for two men in connection with an incident where an officer was attacked

British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing for witnesses after an officer was attacked while giving first aid to someone who had fallen down an escalator at Camden Town Tube station. 

BTP said the incident happened shortly after 11pm on Sunday – just after the Euro 2020 final. 

The force has released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with what happened. 

BTP reported the police officer was approached by two men who "punched him and struck him around the head".

He was taken to hospital and received treatment for facial fractures and other "serious injuries" to his upper body.

Det Insp Gary Pinner said: “This violent attack took place while one of our officers was helping a member of the public in need.

“As a result, he has suffered severe injuries. No officer should be subject to this while doing their job to keep passengers safe across the network."

Witnesses or anyone who recognises the individuals should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 11/07/21. You can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

