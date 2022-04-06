Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Boy stabbed in St John's Wood knifepoint robbery

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:08 PM April 6, 2022
A boy wa stabbed during a reported knifepoint robbery in Aquila Street last night

A boy was stabbed during a reported knifepoint robbery in Aquila Street last night - Credit: Google

A teenage boy was stabbed last night in a knifepoint robbery in St John's Wood.

The 16-year-old was found injured in the area of Aquila Street after police were called to a reported robbery shortly after 9pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 5).

Police say he was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service suffering from a stab injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

A Met spokesperson said: "A number of crime scenes were in place.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police via 101 and provide reference number CAD 6908/05Apr.

London Live News
Knife Crime
St John's Wood News

