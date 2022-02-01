Kirsten Fraser was attacked by a dog near Budgens on Haverstock Hill - Credit: Kirsten Fraser/ Google Maps

A woman who was attacked by a dog in Belsize Park fears others may be at risk unless the culprit is found.

Kirsten Fraser, 37, was leaving Budgens in Haverstock Hill yesterday - January 31 - when a dog suddenly jumped out and bit her arm.

The Belsize Park resident ended up in A&E with soft tissue damage, a wrenched shoulder and nerve damage.

She told the Ham&High: "I was actually lucky because the doctor said my coat protected my arm.

"I've got no lasting damage thankfully, but it has really shaken me. I've had to take the day off work because I'm still in shock."

Kirsten is concerned the dog might strike again - Credit: Kirsten Fraser

Kirsten said she had left Budgens at around 2.20pm and was walking back home with her shopping.

Out of the corner of her eye, she saw a dog on a rope suddenly jump out.

"He grabbed my arm in his mouth and wouldn't let go," she said.

"The owner was screaming then she grabbed the dog and walked away."

She described the dog as Labrador-size, muscular, with short hair. She said it was pale beige with white patches.

Kirsten, who has a dog of her own, described herself as a "dog person" who has never experienced a situation like this before.

"Maybe the owner needs some help with training, or there are groups that can support her, but something has to be done," she said.

"The fact that it was tied to a rope is worrying in itself."

The Belsize Park resident, pictured with her dog Humphrey, was left with injuries - Credit: Kirsten Fraser

Kirsten explained she was concerned that others could find themselves in a similar situation.

"That dog is dangerous and it's still on the streets," she said.

"Someone nearby who was watching said that dog needed to have a muzzle, implying this had happened before.

"I'm quite sturdy, but if it had been a child or elderly person things could have been a lot worse.

"I'm concerned for our community, there's a dangerous dog in the area."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called at 3.26pm yesterday and have made an appointment to speak to the victim.

A spokesperson said no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Kirsten has a pup of her own, Humphrey - Credit: Kirsten Fraser



