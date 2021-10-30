Arrest following swastikas graffitied in Belsize Square

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Belsize Park after swastikas were found painted on and around a synagogue.

At least five swastikas were graffitied around Belsize Avenue and Glenilla Road this evening (October 30).

Police were alerted to reports of a man spraying swastikas on the walls of a synagogue in Belsize Square at around 7.40pm.

Officers attended and began a search for the suspect.

Shortly after 8pm, police said they located a 16-year-old boy nearby who was arrested on suspicion of religiously aggravated criminal damage. He has been taken into custody.

The Met said further enquiries have established that other swastikas have been sprayed on walls in the surrounding area. An investigation is under way to determine if the same person is responsible.

Anyone who witnessed the offences taking place or who has other information and has not yet spoken to police should call 101, giving the reference 6604/30OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.