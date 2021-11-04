Belsize Park antisemitic graffiti: Man arrested and boy released

A man in his early 40s has been arrested following antisemitic graffiti being found in several locations in Belsize Park.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on Saturday (October 30) has been released and told that no further action will be taken.

The new suspect was arrested yesterday (November 3) on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage. He has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals.

At this time police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

Police said they were alerted to reports of a man spraying swastikas at around 7.40pm on Saturday. Officers attended and began a search for the suspect.

Shortly after 8pm, police said they located a 16-year-old boy nearby who was arrested on suspicion of religiously aggravated criminal damage. He was taken into custody.

Initial reports suggested the swastikas were painted on Belsize Square Synagogue, however it was later established that the synagogue itself was not vandalised.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives say there are continuing to work closely with the local authority and communities within Belsize Park.