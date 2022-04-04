Filmmakers aim to 'reach people who have suffered childhood trauma'

Two actors are raising funds to bring to life a film about the after-effects of childhood trauma.

Beholden, a short film written and produced by Louise Ann Munro and Marcus Kai, follows the lives of two fictional friends who faced similarly difficult childhoods, but now find themselves on very opposing paths.

Having supported each other through the hardships of their early lives, the two lost contact for seven years, but are reunited when Lee asks Carly, now a criminal lawyer, for her help as he faces a murder charge.

The film will explore how trauma affects people differently, what leads to the success or further suffering of trauma victims, and the influence love and relationships can have on these outcomes.

Beholden - Credit: Louise Ann Munro and Marcus Kai

Marcus, from South Hampstead, said: “It's a film that has a message and a purpose, it's to reach people who have suffered childhood trauma.

"What we want to do for people who've had similar experiences – like myself, I experienced trauma as a child – is really show that there's help out there.

"As bad as it feels, and as difficult as it feels, there’s loads of dialogue between these two characters – that there is someone there that can support you.”

Marcus and Louise, who met while working as teaching assistants in Tower Hamlets, believe that by depicting characters the audience can empathise with, their film can offer solace to those going through similar experiences.

Marcus said: “We want people to see how they help each other, that there is love there.

“So it's exploring that and giving people hope, and showing that there is a way out of this life and also a way out of trauma.”

Louise Ann Munro and Marcus Kai are making Beholden - Credit: Louise Ann Munro and Marcus Kai

The short film will be entirely self-funded and the creators have until April 11 to raise £7,000 on their Kickstarter or production will not be able to go ahead.

They so far raised more than half of their target, but they will receive none of the money if the full amount has not been pledged by the deadline.

Marcus said: “We’re trying to reach as many people as possible. So at the moment, it's friends, family, anybody that we can reach. I've been going through my Facebook contacts and messaging everybody I know.”

Support the film at www.kickstarter.com/projects/film-fundraiser/beholden/description