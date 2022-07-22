Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man charged after burglary reported in Hornsey

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:44 PM July 22, 2022
A man has been charged with burglary following a police chase in Hornsey

Police were called to an address in Hornsey over an alleged burglary - Credit: Submitted

 A man has been charged following a reported burglary in Hornsey.

Police were called to Harvey Road at 11am on Thursday (July 21) following reports of an alleged burglary in progress.

Bailey Phelps, 24, of no fixed abode, was charged with burglary in the early hours of July 22.

Phelps appeared in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on July 22 and his case was sent for trial at Wood Green Crown Court on August 25.

Met Police enquiries to identify the people involved with the alleged incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police should call 101 with the reference 2667/22JUL.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

