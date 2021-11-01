Video

People are being encouraged to 'ask for Angela' at bars in Islington as code to be called a taxi or helped to leave discreetly.

In August, the Met Police announced it would be expanding a UK-wide safety initiative across hospitality venues in London.

“Ask for Angela” is being rolled out to promote safety at night, particularly following the deaths of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

The Ham&High went to Camden to ask hospitality workers and members of the public if they have heard of the initiative and if they think it is an effective way to keep people safe.

The concept was invented for people who feel uncomfortable on a date or in a bar, or who think they have been spiked, to alert staff that they need help by using the code word Angela.

Staff will then help the individual get to safety by calling them a taxi or alerting the police.

There is a growing number of spiking incidents reported in nightclubs, with 198 reports in the last two months according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

“Ask for Angela” operates in several Camden venues, including The Ice Wharf, Simmons, The Devonshire Arms, The Worlds End and The Camden Head.