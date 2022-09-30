'Gang activity' vehicle stop attempted murder arrest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car drove away during a vehicle stop in Kilburn.

At around 9.10pm on Thursday, September 29, officers on patrol stopped a car in Ashmore Road.

The Met said intelligence had been received that the car was linked to gang activity.

Police said the driver stopped and officers smashed a window and attempted to detain the driver, but he made off towards Harrow Road and almost collided with officers who had surrounded the car.

No one was injured in the incident.

A 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife, possession of cannabis and driving offences. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards said: "This reckless and dangerous behaviour could have resulted in an officer, or a member of the public, being seriously injured and it is a stark reminder of the dangers officers face as they work tirelessly to keep London safe.

"I have seen video online which shows officers using force to attempt to detain the driver. Our professional standards team has carried out an initial review which found the use of force was justified."