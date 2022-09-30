'Gang activity' vehicle stop attempted murder arrest
- Credit: André Langlois
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car drove away during a vehicle stop in Kilburn.
At around 9.10pm on Thursday, September 29, officers on patrol stopped a car in Ashmore Road.
The Met said intelligence had been received that the car was linked to gang activity.
Police said the driver stopped and officers smashed a window and attempted to detain the driver, but he made off towards Harrow Road and almost collided with officers who had surrounded the car.
No one was injured in the incident.
A 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife, possession of cannabis and driving offences. He remains in custody.
Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards said: "This reckless and dangerous behaviour could have resulted in an officer, or a member of the public, being seriously injured and it is a stark reminder of the dangers officers face as they work tirelessly to keep London safe.
Most Read
- 1 Arrest made after car crashes into pond in Hampstead
- 2 'Not fit for purpose': Headteacher slams Ofsted's downgraded rating
- 3 10 London Wetherspoon pubs among 32 up for sale – full list
- 4 Allegations of sexual harassment by schoolboys in Highgate
- 5 'The benefits of Haringey’s first low traffic neighbourhood trial'
- 6 Cinquecento Hampstead: Quality pizzas in a glamorous setting
- 7 'Green' Aussie cafe brings brunches and grills to St John's Wood
- 8 Boy George's Hampstead home on sale for a cool £17m
- 9 £1.4m four-bedroom Victorian home near Finsbury Park Station blends original character with contemporary design
- 10 Campaigning former British Medical Association chair dies aged 97
"I have seen video online which shows officers using force to attempt to detain the driver. Our professional standards team has carried out an initial review which found the use of force was justified."