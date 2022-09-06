A 41-year-old man was due to appear at court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder, following an incident at Kings Cross Underground station - Credit: PA

A 41-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, following an incident at King's Cross Underground station.

Arthur Hawrylewicz, of Avondale Gardens, Cardiff, attended hospital for treatment following the incident on Monday (August 29), British Transport Police (BTP) said.



He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (August 31).

He was again remanded in custody following that hearing until his next appearance at Inner London Crown Court on September 28.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 266 of 29/08/22.